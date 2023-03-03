Daniel Jones' Massive Asking Price For New Giants Deal Revealed: Report

Representatives for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones are reportedly asking for more than $45 million annually during negotiations on an extension, league sources with knowledge of the situation told the New York Daily News.

The reported asking price would exceed the $32.4 million the Giants could pay Jones in 2023 should they decide to franchise tag him. On Thursday (March 2), Giants general manager Joe Schoen said the two sides haven't come closer to reaching a deal during an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football ahead of Tuesday's (March 7) franchise tag deadline.

“You’re starting to feel the time crunch a little bit,” Schoen said via the Daily News. “I wish we were a little bit closer on a deal than what we are right now, but there’s still time. We’re gonna circle back up again today at some point.”

The Giants would have to pay Jones an average of $37.05 million should they decide to franchise tag him for two consecutive seasons, according to projections made by OverTheCap.com.

New York opted to decline Jones' fifth-year option on his rookie deal last April, ahead of a career season for the fourth-year quarterback. Jones led the Giants to a 9-6-1 record, making the postseason for the first time, while throwing for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 317 of 472 passing, while also recording 708 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 rushing attempts.

“Daniel played well this year. We’d like to have him back,” Schoen said on Thursday via the Daily News. “We have different options whether it’s contract extension or utilizing the franchise tag. In an ideal world we’d get something done with him, and we’re gonna continue to work towards that.”

Five NFL quarterbacks -- Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers ($50.2 million), Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos ($49 million), Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals ($46.1 million), Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns ($46 million), and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs ($45 million) -- are currently being paid more than $45 million annually, while Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen averages $43 million per year, but can make up to $48 million annually with incentives. Several other young quarterbacks -- including Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens -- could all potentially get deals exceeding $45 million.