Employee Fatally Shot Manager, Then Died In Car Crash During Police Chase

An employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, accused of fatally shooting his manager, died in a car crash while fleeing from the police.

Authorities said that Domonique Thompson, 32, got into an argument with his boss, 69-year-old Douglas Smith, on Wednesday (March 1) evening. As the altercation escalated, Thompson pulled out a gun and shot and killed Smith.

Thompson then fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger. He was eventually located and led police on a lengthy chase that spanned two counties as he hit speeds over 100 mph. The high-speed chase ended when Thomspon rolled over his vehicle on Highway 33. He then barricaded himself inside his car but did not open fire on the officers.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found that Thompson was deceased. Officials said they are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine how Thompson died.

Investigators did not say what Thompson and Smith were arguing about.

Hobby Lobby has not commented about the shooting. An employee at the distribution center told KFOR reporter Kaylee Olivas that she drove over an hour to work but was not made aware of the shooting.