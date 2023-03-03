Final Glastonbury 2023 Headliners Announced

By Logan DeLoye

March 3, 2023

The final headliners of Glastonbury Festival have just been announced! Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys, will headline the event alongside Sir Elton John, and Lizzo. The festival took to Instagram to share a photo of the lineup, and to detail information regarding the prize ticket drawing!

"Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2023 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @arcticmonkeys (Friday) and @gunsnroses (Saturday) Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. Enter our prize draw for tickets & experiences - all proceeds going to Oxfam / DEC's Turkey-Syria Earthquake appeal"
