Final Glastonbury 2023 Headliners Announced
By Logan DeLoye
March 3, 2023
The final headliners of Glastonbury Festival have just been announced! Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys, will headline the event alongside Sir Elton John, and Lizzo. The festival took to Instagram to share a photo of the lineup, and to detail information regarding the prize ticket drawing!
"Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2023 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @arcticmonkeys (Friday) and @gunsnroses (Saturday) Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. Enter our prize draw for tickets & experiences - all proceeds going to Oxfam / DEC's Turkey-Syria Earthquake appeal"
Others taking the stage from June 21st to June 25th include Aitch, Alison Goldfrapp, alt-J, Amadou & Mariam, Becky Hill, Blondie, Candi Station, Carly Rae Jepsen, Cat Burns, Central Cee, Christine And The Queens, Chvrches, Ezra Collective, Fatboy Slim, Fever Ray, Flo, Fred Again.., Hot Chip, Joey Bada$$, Kelis, Lana Del Ray, Left Field, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Loyle Carner, Maggie Rogers, Mahalia, Måneskin, Manic Street Preachers, Nova Twins, Phoenix, RAYE, Rina Sawayama, Royal Blood, Rudimental, Shygirl, slowthai, Sparks, Stefflon Don, Sudan Archives, Texas, The Chicks, The War on Drugs, Thundercat, Tinariwen, War Paint, Weyes Blood, Wizkid, Young Fathers, and last but not least, Yusuf / Cat Stevens.
More artists will be announced in the coming months.