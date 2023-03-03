Florida City Named The Best Big City For Retirees

Looking for the perfect place to retire is a big decision. Lots of factors go into selecting the perfect location, from affordability and climate to activities and one's own preferences. While smaller cities and under-the-radar communities are becoming popular, big-name metro cities still remain a top choice.

That's why Stacker dug through 2022 data from Niche to determine the best big cities for retirement. They looked at cities with a population of 200,000 and bigger for their study.

According to the website, a Florida city was named the No. 1 destination for retirees: St. Petersburg! Here's why it was chosen:

"As the Sunshine State is the quintessential spot for retirement, so is the Sunshine City, according to Niche. Sun shines nearly every day of the year, and white sandy beaches and world-class golf courses minutes away earn St. Petersburg an A from Niche for outdoor activities. Nearly one-fifth of the population is 55 or over, and 63% of the population owns a home, with values right around the national average."