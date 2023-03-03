The Texas Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal was interrupted by an intense hailstorm that ripped through the stadium.

It all went down at Thursday (March 2) night's game between Wagner and Frisco Liberty at San Antonio's Alamodome, KSAT reports. During the hailstorm, pieces of precipitation started to come through the roof, stopping play early in the fourth quarter.

In videos shared on social media, you can hear the loud hail hitting the roof of the dome and eventually making its way inside and onto the court. After the "brief delay," the game resumed, said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, director of Convention & Sports Facilities for the City of San Antonio.