Hailstorm Creates Shocking Scene During Texas High School Basketball Game
By Dani Medina
March 3, 2023
The Texas Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal was interrupted by an intense hailstorm that ripped through the stadium.
It all went down at Thursday (March 2) night's game between Wagner and Frisco Liberty at San Antonio's Alamodome, KSAT reports. During the hailstorm, pieces of precipitation started to come through the roof, stopping play early in the fourth quarter.
In videos shared on social media, you can hear the loud hail hitting the roof of the dome and eventually making its way inside and onto the court. After the "brief delay," the game resumed, said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, director of Convention & Sports Facilities for the City of San Antonio.
Weather delay at the Alamodome during #UILState. Yes we are in a dome. A useless dome. @Gosset41 @Tabchoops @NWSSanAntonio @210Preps @ladytbirdgbb pic.twitter.com/0eqB5kyG8i— Mr. Bowtie's Texas High School Sports Machine (@MrBowtie1982) March 3, 2023
She issued the following statement:
Shortly after 8 p.m., a fast-moving severe thunderstorm over downtown San Antonio produced strong wind gusts that drove small hail and rain sideways through the exhaust fan vents on the Alamodome roof. The falling precipitation caused a brief delay in the UIL Girls State Basketball Tournament. Play was able to continue after crews cleaned and dried the playing surface. The Alamodome roof will be evaluated for any hail damage Friday morning.
For those keeping score, Frisco Liberty came out on top 62-51. They'll move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
