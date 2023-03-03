House Where JonBenet Ramsey Was Found Dead Hits Market For Millions

A house where 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey's body was found was listed for sale on Thursday (March 2) for nearly $7 million, according to a Zillow listing.

The 6-year-old beauty queen, who captivated the world at the time, was found dead in a rarely-used room of her family's home in Boulder, Colorado on December 26, 1996. Jon Ramsey, her father, made the grisly discovery after the family found a ransom note earlier that morning. An autopsy report ruled her death as a homicide.

The listing describes the five-bedroom house as "an impressive Boulder estate with timeless appeal in an unbeatable location" within walking distance of Pearl Street shops, restaurants, and other notable places. It has been relisted several times ever since it was purchased in 2001 by Tim Milner and his wife, Carol Schuller Milner.

Jon Ramsey and Patsy, the mother of JonBenet and her brother Burke, originally purchased the house in 1991 for $500,000, according to property records obtained by NBC News. Two years after their daughter's murder, they reportedly sold the house to a group of investors.

Authorities eyed the parents as potential suspects for years but DNA evidence cleared them of suspicion in 2008. Recently-unearthed documents suggested the DNA collected at the scene didn't match any of her family members or people close to the case.

To this day, nobody has been formally charged in the young girl's death, and the investigation is ongoing.