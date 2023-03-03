J. Cole, Big Sean, Kehlani & More Team Up For The ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack

J. Cole and his Dreamville artists deliver their official soundtrack for Creed III.



On Friday, March 3, Dreamville's new body of work based on the third installment of the Creed franchise hit streaming services. The soundtrack features a new song from J. Cole entitled "Adonis Interlude (The Montage)," in which he drops a cold-blooded verse over a powerful sample of Dr. Dre's "The Watcher." The soundtrack also contains 17 other songs including previously released singles like "Ma Boy" with J.I.D and Lute plus "Blood, Sweat & Tears" featuring Bas, Black Sherif and Kel-P.