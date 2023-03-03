J. Cole, Big Sean, Kehlani & More Team Up For The ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack
By Tony M. Centeno
March 3, 2023
J. Cole and his Dreamville artists deliver their official soundtrack for Creed III.
On Friday, March 3, Dreamville's new body of work based on the third installment of the Creed franchise hit streaming services. The soundtrack features a new song from J. Cole entitled "Adonis Interlude (The Montage)," in which he drops a cold-blooded verse over a powerful sample of Dr. Dre's "The Watcher." The soundtrack also contains 17 other songs including previously released singles like "Ma Boy" with J.I.D and Lute plus "Blood, Sweat & Tears" featuring Bas, Black Sherif and Kel-P.
Other artists who appear on the soundtrack include Kehlani, Big Sean, EST Gee, SiR, Reason, Symba, Blxst, Westside Boogie, Buddy, Syd, Morray, Tierra Whack, BJ The Chicago Kid, Arin Ray, and others. Of course, the Dreamville roster Ari Lennox, Cozz, Omen, and EarthGang also represent on the project.
Since its debut in 2015, the Creed franchise has become well-known for including some of the biggest Hip-Hop and R&B acts on its soundtracks. The first project, scored by Ludwig Goransson, featured a slew of rappers like Meek Mill, Nas, The Roots, Joey Bada$$ and others. The second soundtrack was executively produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and contained various original records for the film including Lil Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Kodak Black, Crime Mob and more.
Fans found out Dreamville was tapped for the third soundtrack thanks to the film's director Michael B. Jordan. Jordan, who also stars in the movie, revealed the label's involvement during a panel discussion at ComplexCon last year. Last month, Dreamville confirmed the report and began to tease the soundtrack with its first single "Ma Boy."
Listen to the soundtrack below and watch Creed III in theaters now.