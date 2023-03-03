J-Hope is back with a new single and it's with one of his idols. On Friday, March 3rd, the BTS member teamed up with rapper J. Cole for a new track "On the Street" and an accompanying music video. The exciting collab comes just days after BigHit Music announced that J-Hope would be the second BTS member to begin his mandatory 18-month South Korean military service.

“We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” the label told the BTS ARMY on Weverse. "We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist."