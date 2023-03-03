Lady Gaga Confesses She Wants To Live 'A Life Of Solitude'

Lady Gaga has been one of the most famous people in the world since the 2010s. Over a decade since she became a pop music fixture, the performer has come to realize how she wants to live her everyday life. During a recent interview, she opened up about needing to "have time to be alone."

"I'm actually really interested in living more of a life of solitude," Gaga told Wallpaper magazine. "It’s really nice to just have time to be alone, and be expansive, and know that you’re enough. I wish I could tell my younger self that.”

The Oscar winner, who's currently filming the Joker Sequel, continued, "When I was younger, I spent a lot of time alone writing music. But the more successful I became, the more I felt like I needed other people to tell me I was great.” Gaga went on to share the meaning behind one of her many tattoos.

“When I was about 14 years old, I read a book called Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke. And I have a [quote from the book] tattooed on my arm,” she shared. "I got it in Osaka, when I was 23. ‘In the deepest hour of the night, ask yourself if you would have to die if you were forbidden to write. Look deep into your heart where the answer spreads its roots and ask yourself, Muss ich schreiben? [which translates to "Must I write?"]'”

“If I wasn’t successful in the way that I am today — I’m very grateful for my success — I’d still be doing it, I’d be on the Lower East Side. I would do it no matter what. Absolutely, 100%,” she said. “I know that because I actually don’t spend a lot of time in Hollywood. I might look like I do because sometimes award season happens and you see me on red carpets. But I’m very much at home working. That’s the thing that really makes me happy.”