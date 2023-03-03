"That's the coming back from darkness," Mack told Valentine. "In that moment it was like 'Damn, a couple of weeks ago I didn't really want to be here anymore' and now here I am back in the studio still alive and still here and now I get to turn that pain into the page."

It was the first time he had every performed a lot of the new songs off his BEN album. The 15-track LP features rare collaborations with DJ Premier, NLE Choppa, Morray, Sarah Barthel of Phantogram and more. At one point during the show, Macklemore reflected on his career thus far and also credited the fans for being apart of his come-up.



"I have worked so hard on this album I have put everything into it and now is the time that we release it into the world," Mack told the crowd. "To be celebrating with you guys, to be with my people at iHeart it means the world to me. I appreciate you all."



Make sure to listen to Macklemore's new album BEN on iHeartRadio now!