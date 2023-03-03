Macklemore Shares The Dark Moment That Inspired His Most Vulnerable Song

By Tony M. Centeno

March 4, 2023

Macklemore
Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio

Macklemore delivered a passionate performance of numerous songs off his first album in six years, BEN.

On Friday, March 3, the Washington native hit the stage at his exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party hosted by Valentine. Mack opened the show with a powerful rendition of his album's intro "CHANT" featuring Tones And I. With the full support of a high-spirited band behind him, the 39-year-old artist belted out a mixture of new songs like "NO BAD DAYS" plus his classics like "Thrift Shop" and "Same Love." While speaking on his vulnerable song "UNFAITHFUL," Macklemore speaks on the dark place he was in just a few weeks ago.

"That's the coming back from darkness," Mack told Valentine. "In that moment it was like 'Damn, a couple of weeks ago I didn't really want to be here anymore' and now here I am back in the studio still alive and still here and now I get to turn that pain into the page."

It was the first time he had every performed a lot of the new songs off his BEN album. The 15-track LP features rare collaborations with DJ Premier, NLE Choppa, Morray, Sarah Barthel of Phantogram and more. At one point during the show, Macklemore reflected on his career thus far and also credited the fans for being apart of his come-up.

"I have worked so hard on this album I have put everything into it and now is the time that we release it into the world," Mack told the crowd. "To be celebrating with you guys, to be with my people at iHeart it means the world to me. I appreciate you all."

Make sure to listen to Macklemore's new album BEN on iHeartRadio now!

