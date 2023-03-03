Miley Cyrus Announces Disney+ 'Endless Summer Vacation' Special
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 3, 2023
Miley Cyrus has announced she will be releasing a Disney+ special to celebrate her forthcoming album Endless Summer Vacation. On Friday, March 3rd, just a week before the album drops, Cyrus took to Instagram to reveal that she'll be reuniting with Disney for the Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).
During the special, Miley will debut her new music which, of course, will include a performance of her smash hit single "Flowers." The "music-focused performance special" will include seven new tracks from Endless Summer Vacation, one of her "chart-topping classic hits," and a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright, per Billboard.
The special, which will see Cyrus serving as an executive producer, will premiere on Friday, March 10th, at 1:00 P.M. ET on Disney+. Endless Summer Vacation drops at midnight on the same day. To continue getting fans hyped up for the new album, Miley also revealed the demo version of "Flowers" on March 3rd. The early version of the hit song features the pop star singing her beloved lyrics over a simple keyboard backing track.
Miley first launched The Backyard Sessions as a series of live musical performances on Youtube in 2012, 2015, and 2020. The three sessions saw Miley covering hit songs including "Jolene" by her real-life godmother Dolly Parton. She also had special guests including Ariana Grande who joined her for a performance of "Don't Dream It's Over" by Crowded House, and Joan Jett for a performance of the rocker's 2013 song "Different."