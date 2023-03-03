Miley Cyrus Announces Disney+ 'Endless Summer Vacation' Special

Miley Cyrus has announced she will be releasing a Disney+ special to celebrate her forthcoming album Endless Summer Vacation. On Friday, March 3rd, just a week before the album drops, Cyrus took to Instagram to reveal that she'll be reuniting with Disney for the Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).

During the special, Miley will debut her new music which, of course, will include a performance of her smash hit single "Flowers." The "music-focused performance special" will include seven new tracks from Endless Summer Vacation, one of her "chart-topping classic hits," and a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright, per Billboard.