More Than Half Of The World Will Be Obese By 2035: Report

A new report from the World Obesity Federation estimates that more than half of the world's population will be considered overweight or obese by 2035.

"This year's Atlas is a clear warning that by failing to address obesity today, we risk serious repercussions in the future," Louise Baur, President of the World Obesity Federation, said in a statement.

Baur noted the concerning rise in childhood obesity rates. The report estimated that based on current trends, childhood obesity could double from 2020 levels.

"It is particularly worrying to see obesity rates rising fastest among children and adolescents. Governments and policymakers around the world need to do all they can to avoid passing health, social, and economic costs on to the younger generation. That means looking urgently at the systems and root factors that contribute to obesity, and actively involving young people in the solutions," Baur added.

Obesity can lead to numerous health issues, including high blood pressure, coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, breathing problems, and clinical depression.

The rising obesity rates will have a massive economic impact, costing countries a combined $4.32 trillion dollars per year, which is roughly 3% of the global GDP.

"Addressing these issues will be valuable in so many ways, to billions of people. We simply cannot afford to ignore the rising rates of obesity any longer. We hope that the findings of this latest Atlas will convince policymakers and civil society to take action and make tangible commitments to change in their regions," Johanna Ralston, CEO of the World Obesity Federation.