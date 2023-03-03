Nicki Minaj Has A Message For All The Wannabes On 'Red Ruby Da Sleaze'

By Tony M. Centeno

March 3, 2023

Nicki Minaj
Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is back with a brand new song for ya head top.

On Friday, March 3, the seasoned rapper delivered her latest single "Red Ruby Da Sleaze." Produced by Cheeze Beats and Go Grizzley, Minaj starts off the record by calling out all the wannabes in her gritty opening verse. She continues to embarrass girls who are "rappin' like my blooper roll" over a catchy sample of Lumidee's "Never Leave (Uh Oh)."

"Only on them C's if it's breeze, Red Ruby Da Sleeze," Nicki raps. "Chinese on my sleeve, these wannabe Chun-Lis/Anyway, nǐ hǎo, Who the f**k told b***hes they was me now?"

There's no word on where this single will end up, but it could appear on her forthcoming album. The song rounds off an active year for the Queen rapper in which she delivered a handful of dope records alongside some of the hottest artists in the game. She began 2022 with "Do We Have A Problem?" and "Bussin" featuring Lil Baby followed by other bangers like "We Go Up" featuring Fivio Foreign and her recent chart-topper "Super Freaky Girl." She also knocked out several high-profile collaborations with Coi Leray, Bleu, Maluma, Myriam Fares, Skeng and plenty more.

"Ghost writers all around the world are scrambling," Nicki said about her new song in an Instagram post. "Just watch. Nicki still on hiatus. This b!@ch right here tho? She outside."

"Red Ruby Da Sleaze" arrives on the same day her Queen Radio program is scheduled to make a comeback. She's also preparing to release the official music video for the record. Listen to her new song below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.