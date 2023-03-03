Nicki Minaj is back with a brand new song for ya head top.



On Friday, March 3, the seasoned rapper delivered her latest single "Red Ruby Da Sleaze." Produced by Cheeze Beats and Go Grizzley, Minaj starts off the record by calling out all the wannabes in her gritty opening verse. She continues to embarrass girls who are "rappin' like my blooper roll" over a catchy sample of Lumidee's "Never Leave (Uh Oh)."



"Only on them C's if it's breeze, Red Ruby Da Sleeze," Nicki raps. "Chinese on my sleeve, these wannabe Chun-Lis/Anyway, nǐ hǎo, Who the f**k told b***hes they was me now?"