Nicki Minaj Has A Message For All The Wannabes On 'Red Ruby Da Sleaze'
By Tony M. Centeno
March 3, 2023
Nicki Minaj is back with a brand new song for ya head top.
On Friday, March 3, the seasoned rapper delivered her latest single "Red Ruby Da Sleaze." Produced by Cheeze Beats and Go Grizzley, Minaj starts off the record by calling out all the wannabes in her gritty opening verse. She continues to embarrass girls who are "rappin' like my blooper roll" over a catchy sample of Lumidee's "Never Leave (Uh Oh)."
"Only on them C's if it's breeze, Red Ruby Da Sleeze," Nicki raps. "Chinese on my sleeve, these wannabe Chun-Lis/Anyway, nǐ hǎo, Who the f**k told b***hes they was me now?"
There's no word on where this single will end up, but it could appear on her forthcoming album. The song rounds off an active year for the Queen rapper in which she delivered a handful of dope records alongside some of the hottest artists in the game. She began 2022 with "Do We Have A Problem?" and "Bussin" featuring Lil Baby followed by other bangers like "We Go Up" featuring Fivio Foreign and her recent chart-topper "Super Freaky Girl." She also knocked out several high-profile collaborations with Coi Leray, Bleu, Maluma, Myriam Fares, Skeng and plenty more.
"Ghost writers all around the world are scrambling," Nicki said about her new song in an Instagram post. "Just watch. Nicki still on hiatus. This b!@ch right here tho? She outside."
"Red Ruby Da Sleaze" arrives on the same day her Queen Radio program is scheduled to make a comeback. She's also preparing to release the official music video for the record. Listen to her new song below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE