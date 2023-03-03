Pennsylvania Woman Missing Since 1992 Found Alive In Puerto Rico

By Logan DeLoye

March 3, 2023

Photo: Robert Kopta and Gloria Smith

Ross native, Patricia Kopta went missing in 1992 without a trace. Her husband and sister assumed that she was dead, until recently. According to TribLive, Patricia was found alive in Puerto Rico nearly 31 years after she disappeared. Her husband, Robert Kopta, mentioned that she just left one day without revealing any information.

“It’s sad. I went through a lot, believe me. Every time they’d find a body somewhere, (I wondered) "‘Is it Patricia? Is it Patricia?"' I come home one night, and she’s gone, and nobody knew where she was at. I don’t understand. I didn’t throw her out. She just walked away. Didn’t say goodbye or nothing." Before leaving, Patricia hinted that she wanted to take a trip to Puerto Rico.

“It’s been going on for almost 31 years, and it’s been bad. It’s cost me a lot of money. She did say she wanted to go to Puerto Rico where the warm weather was. I even put advertising in the paper down in Puerto Rico looking for her. That didn’t help.” Patricia's sister, Gloria Smith, mentioned that Patricia had previously been institutionalized for mental health issues after preaching on the streets.

“She did not want to be institutionalized again, and she was upset. "‘They’ll never do that to me again."’ Patty thought she was doing God’s will and had a good heart. She is a gentle spirit and a good and loving person. She was just trying to help people.” As of March 3rd, Patricia is still living in Puerto Rico. Gloria and Robert have not publicly discussed plans to visit her.

