Police Confiscate 'Handgun With Full Auto Switch' From Suspect Near Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police confiscated a semi-automatic rifle and a "Glock handgun with a full auto switch" from two men who were arrested a few blocks away from the U.S. Capitol Complex. Police said that the M-4-style rifle was an untraceable "ghost gun."

Authorities said that officers were on a routine patrol near the Senate Parks Thursday (March 2) morning when they identified two men driving a stolen car.

As they approached the vehicle, the two men fled on foot. One of the suspects was quickly detained, while the other managed to escape and lock himself in a nearby apartment.

After several hours of negotiations, the man exited the apartment and was taken into custody without further incident.

"The arrests were made a short walk from the Congressional Buildings, and across the street from television studios Members of Congress frequently use," the Capitol Police said in a statement.

Officials identified the two men as Kwame T. Keith, 24, and Justin B. Campos, 19. They are each facing multiple charges, including resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and distribution of a controlled substance.