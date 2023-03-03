Popular Colorado Destination Named Among Best Big Cities For Retirees

By Zuri Anderson

March 3, 2023

Downtown Colorado Springs
Photo: Getty Images

Looking for the perfect place to retire is a big decision. Lots of factors go into selecting the perfect location, from affordability and climate to activities and one's own preferences. While smaller cities and under-the-radar communities are becoming popular, big-name metro cities still remain a top choice.

That's why Stacker dug through 2022 data from Niche to determine the best big cities for retirement. They looked at cities with a population of 200,000 and bigger for their study.

According to the website, a Colorado destination made it on the list: Colorado Springs! Here's why it was chosen:

"Built as a resort spot, Colorado Springs today draws retirees with its breathtaking scenery and abundant opportunities for cultural and outdoor activities. The second-largest city in Colorado, Colorado Springs sits below Pikes Peak, which rises more than 14,000 feet above the city. Active seniors can enjoy biking, hiking, and rafting. An outing on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad, the state's oldest streamliner train, travels through the Colorado Rockies, offering such fun events as Murder Mystery Dinners and Mother's Day Brunch."

Here are the Top 10 best big cities for retirees:

  1. St. Petersburg, Florida
  2. Mesa, Arizona
  3. San Francisco, California
  4. Plano, Texas
  5. Henderson, Nevada
  6. Chandler, Arizona
  7. Gilbert, Arizona
  8. Irvine, California
  9. Tucson, Arizona
  10. Miami, Florida

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.