Popular Colorado Destination Named Among Best Big Cities For Retirees

Looking for the perfect place to retire is a big decision. Lots of factors go into selecting the perfect location, from affordability and climate to activities and one's own preferences. While smaller cities and under-the-radar communities are becoming popular, big-name metro cities still remain a top choice.

That's why Stacker dug through 2022 data from Niche to determine the best big cities for retirement. They looked at cities with a population of 200,000 and bigger for their study.

According to the website, a Colorado destination made it on the list: Colorado Springs! Here's why it was chosen:

"Built as a resort spot, Colorado Springs today draws retirees with its breathtaking scenery and abundant opportunities for cultural and outdoor activities. The second-largest city in Colorado, Colorado Springs sits below Pikes Peak, which rises more than 14,000 feet above the city. Active seniors can enjoy biking, hiking, and rafting. An outing on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad, the state's oldest streamliner train, travels through the Colorado Rockies, offering such fun events as Murder Mystery Dinners and Mother's Day Brunch."