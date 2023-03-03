Roger Waters Shares First Preview Of Re-Recorded 'Dark Side Of The Moon'

Last month, Roger Waters revealed he was re-recording The Dark Side of the Moon without his Pink Floyd bandmates, and now he's giving fans the first snippet of his project. The 52-second-long YouTube clip shows Waters in the studio listening back to the first verse of a reworked "Us and Them." He accompanied the preview with a lengthy statement about re-recording the iconic album.

"When we recorded the stripped down songs for the Lockdown Sessions, the 50th anniversary of the release of Dark Side of The Moon was looming on the horizon," he wrote in the YouTube description. "It occurred to to me that Dark Side of the Moon could well be a suitable candidate for a similar re-working, partly as a tribute to the original work, but also to re-address the political and emotional message of the whole album. I discussed it with Gus and Sean, and when we'd stopped giggling and shouting 'You must be f**king mad' at one another we decided to take it on."

"We are now in the process of finishing the final mix. It's turned out really great and I'm excited for everyone to hear it," Waters continued. "It's not a replacement for the original which, obviously, is irreplaceable. But it is a way for the seventy nine year old man to look back across the intervening fifty years into the eyes of the twenty nine year old and say, to quote a poem of mine about my Father, 'We did our best, we kept his trust, our Dad would have been proud of us'. And also it is a way for me to honor a recording that Nick and Rick and Dave and I have every right to be very proud of."

The Dark Side of the Moon officially turned 50 on March 1 and a special 50th anniversary edition of the album is set to release on March 24. Waters has yet to announce a release date for his project.

Listen to the reworked "Us and Them" snippet below.