Slain UVA Football Player Receives Major Posthumous Honor

Davis and teammates D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were returning to the UVA campus from a field trip when the shooting took place on November 13, 2022. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former walk-on football player, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to the shooting.

Jones was previously convicted in relation to a reckless driving and hit and run incident, as well as a concealed weapons charge in 2021, all of which received suspended sentences, remains in custody in Albermarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to online records accessed by CNN. Jones opened fire on the bus after it returned to the Charlottesville campus, killing Chandler, Davis and Perry.

UVA student Ryan Lynch was among the students on the bus during the shooting and said she saw Jones initially push Davis.

“After he pushed him, he was like ‘You guys are always messing with me.’ Said something weird like that, but it was very bizarre because they didn’t talk to him the whole trip," Lynch told KYW-TV.

“They just kept coming, more and more gunshots,” Lynch added. “We thought he was going to shoot everyone on the bus.”

Lynch said "the shooter just kind of walked or, like, skipped off the bus" after the incident took place. The University of Virginia later admitted to knowing that Jones was previously convicted of a weapons charge weeks prior to the triple murder of the three football players.