Storm Chasers Get Up Close & Personal With Tornado In Texas In Wild Video

Storm chasers got up close and personal with a tornado that touched down in Texas on Thursday (March 2).

Brad Arnold captured the video that was shared by The Weather Channel that shows storm chasers driving down a road in Winnsboro, which is located about 100 miles east of Dallas. In the video, debris could be seen swirling above the "fast-moving tornado." It's unclear how much damage the tornado did at this time, the news outlet said.

You can watch that video here.

Another video shared by The Weather Channel shows a tornado that touched down in Linden, which is located in Northeast Texas near the Arkansas border. The drone video shows the twister moving through the region.

You can see that video here.

Nearly 70,000 Texas residents remain without power Friday (March 3) morning after severe weather and tornadoes swept through the Lone Star State on Thursday.

According to poweroutage.us, over 69,000 residents are experiencing power outages at the time of this writing. That number was more than 300,000 yesterday, Chron reports. Much of the power outages are impacting Val Verde County in the southwest part of the state.

Another tornado touched down in Greenville, which is located about 50 miles northeast of Dallas, the news outlet reports. Storm chaser Randy Jennings shared photos of collapsed brick buildings and roads blocked by debris as a result of a twister.