A stunning mansion has hit the market in Texas, but its location remains a mystery.

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion is currently listed for $3.5 million by Kingdom Living Realty LLC's Michael Hollinger. The listing doesn't include the address.

Here's what we do know: It's located on over 1.5 acres in an "exclusive gated community" in San Antonio. The San Antonio Express-News did some digging, however, and found the home can be found in the Heights at Stone Oak neighborhood on the North Side of the city.

The "modern contemporary home" has "awesome curb appeal" with its cul-de-sac lot, circular driveway and over-sized three-car garage, according to the listing. Upon entering the home, which was built in 2017, through its custom iron glass double doors, you'll find a cascading chandelier, double hardwood staircases and marble floors. There's also a formal dining room and living room, complete with stunning outdoor views, a stone gas fireplace and "stylish lighting."

The great room features a large fireplace and picture glass windows. It gets better when you see the primary bedroom, which comes complete with a private lounging area, pool and spa access, an oversized soaking bathtub and large walk-in shower with dual shower heads. The massive closet has a wardrobe island, too.

And of course, outside there's a resort-style pool and spa.

