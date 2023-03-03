This Is Denver's Highest-Rated Fried Chicken Joint
By Zuri Anderson
March 3, 2023
Fried chicken is a popular comfort food amongst Americans. A Southern staple and the basis of several fast food chains, most people can't resist the crunchy skin, juicy meat, and experience of eating it. What makes it better are the different ways to incorporate it into dishes, from sandwiches to fine dining meals.
If you're in Denver and hankering for some fried chicken, look no further than Yelp. After searching "fried chicken" and filtering results by the highest rating in Denver on the website, this restaurant came out on top: Cluck Chicken!
This spot specializes in "hand-breaded chicken fingers and delicious dipping sauces" as stated on their website. Customers can also enjoy their chicken sandwich or club, if you're looking for a loaded bite.
A Yelper named Cristian had nothing but praise for this restaurant:
"I am going to save you some time. Yes it is good! We tried the chicken sandwiches and was great! The fries very crispy and all the sauces absolutely amazing! Huge honey mustered fan. The wings perfect size to where they cook perfect to a crisp! 10/10 plus we will be driving an hour away to get this food again!"
Here are the Top 5 highest-rated restaurants serving fried chicken in Denver:
- Cluck Chicken
- Lunchboxx
- Kickin Chicken
- Denver Biscuit Company
- Vons Chicken
