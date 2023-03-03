This Is Denver's Highest-Rated Fried Chicken Joint

Fried chicken is a popular comfort food amongst Americans. A Southern staple and the basis of several fast food chains, most people can't resist the crunchy skin, juicy meat, and experience of eating it. What makes it better are the different ways to incorporate it into dishes, from sandwiches to fine dining meals.

If you're in Denver and hankering for some fried chicken, look no further than Yelp. After searching "fried chicken" and filtering results by the highest rating in Denver on the website, this restaurant came out on top: Cluck Chicken!

This spot specializes in "hand-breaded chicken fingers and delicious dipping sauces" as stated on their website. Customers can also enjoy their chicken sandwich or club, if you're looking for a loaded bite.