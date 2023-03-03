This Is Seattle's Highest-Rated Fried Chicken Joint

Fried chicken is a popular comfort food amongst Americans. A Southern staple and the basis of several fast food chains, most people can't resist the crunchy skin, juicy meat, and experience of eating it. What makes it better are the different ways to incorporate it into dishes, from sandwiches to fine dining meals.

If you're in Seattle and hankering for some fried chicken, look no further than Yelp. After searching "fried chicken" and filtering results by the highest rating in Seattle on the website, this restaurant came out on top: Impeckable Chicken!

Make sure you have a big appetite before walking into this restaurant. Impeckable Chicken is known for their massive chicken sandwiches, which come in four versions: the classic, the deluxe, the chili crisp, and the sweet n' spicy. You can also buy popcorn chicken and add on to your meal with delicious sides and dipping sauces.