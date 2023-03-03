This Is Seattle's Highest-Rated Fried Chicken Joint
By Zuri Anderson
March 3, 2023
Fried chicken is a popular comfort food amongst Americans. A Southern staple and the basis of several fast food chains, most people can't resist the crunchy skin, juicy meat, and experience of eating it. What makes it better are the different ways to incorporate it into dishes, from sandwiches to fine dining meals.
If you're in Seattle and hankering for some fried chicken, look no further than Yelp. After searching "fried chicken" and filtering results by the highest rating in Seattle on the website, this restaurant came out on top: Impeckable Chicken!
Make sure you have a big appetite before walking into this restaurant. Impeckable Chicken is known for their massive chicken sandwiches, which come in four versions: the classic, the deluxe, the chili crisp, and the sweet n' spicy. You can also buy popcorn chicken and add on to your meal with delicious sides and dipping sauces.
Yelper Sean C. had plenty to say about this restaurant:
"Probably the best chicken sandwich you can get in Seattle," he said. "I've been there twice and both times the flavor has been excellent, the exterior has been perfectly crispy and the interior has been juicy and tender. The fries are not my kind of fries (battered), but I can respect them for their crunch and fluffiness. The price is high relative to other places, but the food is extremely filling (if you have a small appetite, you can split, if you have a big one, you may be skipping a meal)."
Here are the Top 5 highest-rated restaurants serving fried chicken in Seattle:
- Impeckable Chicken
- Swagg-N-Wagon
- S/T Hooligan’s
- The Chicken Supply
- Gangnam Seattle
Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on Yelp's website.