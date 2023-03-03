This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In Michigan

What is your go to order from a Chinese restaurant? Some people prefer to order a heaping plate of rice and veggies with egg rolls on the side, while others prefer noodles, beef, and chicken piled high. Chinese takeout is often served in layers with rice and noodles on the bottom and veggies and protein on the top. Some even prefer to keep their rice and noodles separate from their toppings and mix the sides themselves. Many Chinese restaurants feature endless buffets stocked with these essentials. Regardless of wether you prefer to dine-in or order takeout, the best Chinese restaurant in Michigan has it all. Many Chinese restaurants scattered throughout the state serve amazing food, but only one can be best.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best Chinese restaurant in all of Michigan is The Peterboro located in Detroit.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best Chinese restaurant in the entire state:

"The Peterboro in Detroit Located in Detroit’s historic Chinatown, The Peterboro is a stylish yet laid-back spot with colorful, industrial-chic decor and serves a contemporary take on traditional Chinese cooking. Standout items include the crab rangoon and inventive twists on classics such as these cheeseburger spring rolls. "

For more information regarding the best Chinese restaurants across the country visit Lovefood.com.