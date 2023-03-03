This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In Nebraska

What is your go to order from a Chinese restaurant? Some people prefer to order a heaping plate of rice and veggies with egg rolls on the side, while others prefer noodles, beef, and chicken piled high. Chinese takeout is often served in layers with rice and noodles on the bottom and veggies and protein on the top. Some even prefer to keep their rice and noodles separate from their toppings and mix the sides themselves. Many Chinese restaurants feature endless buffets stocked with these essentials. Regardless of wether you prefer to dine-in or order takeout, the best Chinese restaurant in Nebraska has it all. Many Chinese restaurants scattered throughout the state serve amazing food, but only one can be best.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best Chinese restaurant in all of Nebraska is Dragon Wok located in Omaha.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best Chinese restaurant in the entire state:

"The dragon motif features heavily in this Omaha restaurant’s dining room and branding – there’s even a resident fire-breathing (toy) mascot, Jev. But it’s the freshly cooked, made-to-order food that really makes an impression at Dragon Wok, described as consistently exceptional. Standout dishes at this hidden gem include crab rangoon (crisped dumplings) and the egg drop soup. There's also a second Nebraska location, in Gretna."

For more information regarding the best Chinese restaurants across the country visit Lovefood.com.