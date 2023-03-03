This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In Pennsylvania

What is your go to order from a Chinese restaurant? Some people prefer to order a heaping plate of rice and veggies with egg rolls on the side, while others prefer noodles, beef, and chicken piled high. Chinese takeout is often served in layers with rice and noodles on the bottom and veggies and protein on the top. Some even prefer to keep their rice and noodles separate from their toppings and mix the sides themselves. Many Chinese restaurants feature endless buffets stocked with these essentials. Regardless of wether you prefer to dine-in or order takeout, the best Chinese restaurant in Pennsylvania has it all. Many Chinese restaurants scattered throughout the state serve amazing food, but only one can be best.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best Chinese restaurant in all of Pennsylvania is Han Dynasty located in Philadelphia.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best Chinese restaurant in the entire state:

"There are several Han Dynasty restaurants in Pennsylvania but the Old City branch on Chestnut Street, Philadelphia is particularly highly rated – not only for its incredible Sichuan food but also its elegant location. The restaurant is inside the Old Corn Exchange with vaulted, ornate ceilings and original features that add to its charm. The menu of much-loved dishes includes flavorful dan dan noodles, spicy, crispy cucumbers, and kung pao tofu."

For more information regarding the best Chinese restaurants across the country visit Lovefood.com.