WATCH: Huge Rockslide Narrowly Misses California Law Enforcement Officer

By Logan DeLoye

March 3, 2023

A California law enforcement officer was almost hit by a rockslide on Wednesday in the Santa Monica Mountains. According to The Malibu Times, the rockslide occurred just before 7:00 a.m off of Canyon Road. All lanes of traffic were closed following the incident. Video footage of the event shows a law enforcement officer running from the mountain as the rocks start to fall in close proximity to where he was standing. At first, only a handful of small rocks fell from the mountain, then all of a sudden a larger portion of rock started to crumble. Local Tim Horton shared photos of the rockslide to Instagram stating that the area was very "unstable."

"At least two rock slides closing Malibu Canyon at the moment. The two I was able to get too are a smaller slide near the Lab, and the larger slide just our side of the tunnel. The area is very unstable. I took my photos and got the heck outta there! Well - did pause for a selfie like a dork! crews are working hard to try to open the roads but have no time estimate on open ending."

The Malibu Times mentioned that the road was cleared and reopened to the public as of Thursday.

