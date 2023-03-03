WATCH: Snowboarder And Skier Narrowly Escape Avalanche

A skier and snowboarder managed to avoid injury after getting caught in an avalanche on a backcountry slope on Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

RJ Phipps and his wife were hiking up Tuckerman Ravine when they saw the two cruising down the mountain. As Phipps pulled out his cellphone to record, he heard a deafening roar, which he likened to a freight train, as the snow came crashing down the mountain.

"We weren't in the bowl for maybe more than 30 seconds. ... We walked into the bowl, look up on the headwall, see the skier and snowboarder, and my wife's like, 'Are you getting this?'" Phipps told WLBZ. "So I pulled out my phone and started taping, and then it went off. So literally, we were there for seconds."

The skier managed to evade the worst of the avalanche while the snowboarder just rode it down the mountain as best they could.

At some point, the snowboarder fell and got buried up to their waist in the snow. Miraculously, neither the skier nor the snowboarder was injured.

Phipps was concerned for their safety at first but then saw the snowboarder dig themselves out of the snow.

"Once he was down, you really couldn't tell. He wasn't making any noises or anything like that. And as we watched him start moving forward, I see him stand up, kind of brush himself off, and kind of throws his hands up in the air in jubilation, I think," Phipps told the news station. "And then the skier, his partner, comes down, and they kind of check each other out."

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center said that the avalanche was triggered by the skier and shared two videos of their narrow escape on YouTube.

"When interviewing the group, it was not completely clear that they had understood the avalanche forecast or the location of that day's avalanche problem. They were navigating with a map but did not have familiarity with the terrain in Tuckerman Ravine. They chose to enter this terrain with a false assumption of stability, which ultimately proved to be inaccurate. This incident, and especially the quality video that goes along with it, is a great example of the characteristics and danger of a hard slab avalanche," the Avalanche Center said in an incident report.