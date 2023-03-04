Kim Kardashian Reveals What's Next In Her Dating Life: She's 'Ready'

Kim Kardashian is "ready" to put herself back on the market! The SKIMS founder, 42, also opened up about who her ideal partner would be.

"Kim hasn't been dating, but is ready again. She took a breather after Pete (Davidson), but she is interested now," a source told People. "She would love to date someone who isn't famous in Hollywood. She thinks someone in finance would be perfect.

Kim has a lot of things going on that make her happy. She would love to share it all with a partner too."

The Kardashians star's most recent relationship was with Pete Davidson. They dated for nine months and called it quits in August 2022 "because of their busy schedules," a source said. Since then, Davidson has been linked with Emily Ratajkowski, Chase Sui and most recently Ice Spice.

Kim and Pete's relationship came shortly after the mom of four's divorce from Kanye West. Kardashian opened up to Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast back in December about how she's such a "romantic" and the possibility of finding love again. "I don't know," she said about the possibility of having more kids and maybe even getting married again. "I am. I am. I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna — it's gonna work out."