Severe Storms Across the Central Plains, Southeast Leave At Least Ten Dead

A series of severe storms left at least ten people dead as they lashed the Central Plains and Southeast. In Alabama, three people were killed by falling trees. Falling trees also killed two people in Tennessee, and a woman driving her SUV in Mississippi was killed when a tree branch crushed her car. In Arkansas, a man drowned after attempting to drive through flood waters. Three people were also killed in Kentucky.

The storms spawned tornadoes in Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, and Kentucky, which left a trail of destruction and knocked out power for over 650,000 people across the region.

Storms across the Northern Plains brought more winter weather, with heavy snow and wind knocking out power and causing numerous flight delays. The storms are now heading toward New England and could dump even more snow across upstate New York.

"Heavy snow will continue across Upstate New York and New England, with an additional 3-6" possible in interior areas before the snow lightens or changes to mixed precipitation as warm air surges northward. Further east, in coastal sections of New England, snowfall rates will intensify as the secondary low deepens, with 8-12" of snow forecast across southern Maine and New Hampshire through Saturday afternoon," the National Weather Service said.