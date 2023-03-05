Two NFL Teams Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo In Free Agency: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints are both reportedly interested in free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Folwer.

The Raiders are reportedly expected "to pursue" Garoppolo "if they can't get" Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, according to Graziano. The reported move would reunite Garoppolo with Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels, his former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during his tenure with the New England Patriots.

The Saints are also reportedly interested in Garoppolo if they can't land free agent quarterback Derek Carr, who was released by the Raiders last month.

Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while leading the 49ers to a 7-3 record during his 10 starts in 11 appearances, taking over for an injured Trey Lance in Week 2 before suffering a foot injury and being replaced by rookie Brock Purdy.

The Niners have publicly expressed interest in moving on from Garoppolo, who was acquired by the franchise in 2017, despite injuries and uncertainty to both Lance and Purdy. San Francisco was eliminated from the postseason in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles i the NFC Championship Game, which saw Purdy get injured on the team's opening drive with both Lance and Garoppolo unable to play.

Garaoppolo will officially become a free agent during the beginning of the new league year on March 15.