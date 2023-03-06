California Residents Call Cops On Planets In The Sky
By Logan DeLoye
March 6, 2023
Californians were alarmed by two adjacent bright lights that appeared to be floating in the sky over Central Valley on Wednesday night. According to KTVU, residents were so concerned that they called the cops to report the sighting. After consulting NASA, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to explain the phenomenon to locals.
"If you are seeing these lights in the sky, dispatch has received multiple calls regarding this. Do not be alarmed as NASA said that Jupiter and Venus would appear in the western sky on March 1st. There is no reason to report this." Many poked fun in the comment section of the post in pure embarrassment of fellow humans who thought that calling the sheriff's office on "the stars" would solve any problems.
If you are seeing these lights in the sky, dispatch has received multiple calls regarding this. Do not be alarmed as...Posted by Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 1, 2023
On January 31st, NASA mentioned that Venus and Jupiter would be close together in the sky on March 1st.
"As this lunar cycle progresses, Jupiter, Mars, and the background of stars will appear to shift westward each evening (as the Earth moves around the Sun), while bright Venus will move slowly the other direction, shifting towards Jupiter until they pass each other just half a degree apart on March 1." The moon was located beside Pollux (a star contained in the Gemini constellation) on March 2nd, creating a similar looking light display.