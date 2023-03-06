California Residents Call Cops On Planets In The Sky

Californians were alarmed by two adjacent bright lights that appeared to be floating in the sky over Central Valley on Wednesday night. According to KTVU, residents were so concerned that they called the cops to report the sighting. After consulting NASA, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to explain the phenomenon to locals.

"If you are seeing these lights in the sky, dispatch has received multiple calls regarding this. Do not be alarmed as NASA said that Jupiter and Venus would appear in the western sky on March 1st. There is no reason to report this." Many poked fun in the comment section of the post in pure embarrassment of fellow humans who thought that calling the sheriff's office on "the stars" would solve any problems.