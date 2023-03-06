Fivio Foreign Issues An Apology For Missing Rolling Loud Performance

"Apologize to @RollingLoud & everybody who came out to see me I ain’t make it," Fivio tweeted. "My first time missing a show and I feel so crazy about it but my body dealing w some real issues.. Juss keep me in yah prayers & I’ll hit Tariq up to make it up 💙"



Rolling Loud's official Twitter sent Fivio their best wishes as well. He didn't go into further detail about his current condition, but it's not the first time Fivio has been open about his mental health. Last month, he took to Twitter to reveal where he believes his anxiety and depression comes from.



“The reason people deal w depression and trauma and anxiety is cause they tryna take care of the things dat should b taken care of,” he said. “I don’t ignore my problems, I fix them.”



Fivio hasn't posted any other updates since, but he did confirm that he's dropping something new in April. See his tweet to Meek Mill below.