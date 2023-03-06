Fivio Foreign Issues An Apology For Missing Rolling Loud Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
March 6, 2023
Fivio Foreign was MIA during Rolling Loud California but he reportedly had a good reason.
In a tweet he sent out on Friday, March 4, the "City of Gods" rapper apologized to all of his fans who were expecting to see him perform on the Levi's stage on the first day of the Hip-Hop festival. Fivio said it was his first time ever missing out on a major show, but he explained that his body is experiencing some "real issues." He also asked for prayers and promised to make up the performance in the future.
Apologize to @RollingLoud & everybody who came out to see me I ain’t make it.. My first time missing a show and I feel so crazy about it but my body dealing w some real issues.. Juss keep me in yah prayers & I’ll hit Tariq up to make it up 💙— Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) March 4, 2023
"Apologize to @RollingLoud & everybody who came out to see me I ain’t make it," Fivio tweeted. "My first time missing a show and I feel so crazy about it but my body dealing w some real issues.. Juss keep me in yah prayers & I’ll hit Tariq up to make it up 💙"
Rolling Loud's official Twitter sent Fivio their best wishes as well. He didn't go into further detail about his current condition, but it's not the first time Fivio has been open about his mental health. Last month, he took to Twitter to reveal where he believes his anxiety and depression comes from.
“The reason people deal w depression and trauma and anxiety is cause they tryna take care of the things dat should b taken care of,” he said. “I don’t ignore my problems, I fix them.”
Fivio hasn't posted any other updates since, but he did confirm that he's dropping something new in April. See his tweet to Meek Mill below.
Don’t worry gangsta I’m dropping in April https://t.co/qeonxx6ndF— Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) March 5, 2023