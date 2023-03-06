Florida Lottery Ticket Worth Thousands Of Dollars Expiring Soon

By Zuri Anderson

March 6, 2023

Cash Pile Lottery
Photo: Getty Images

If you live in Florida, check your tickets! An unclaimed winning ticket will be expiring next week, WFLA reports.

A Fantasy 5 ticket worth $186,000 was sold at a Publix located at 6876 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach last year. The winning numbers in the September 16, 2022 drawing were: 03 - 14 - 15 - 16 - 34. The deadline to claim the prize is Wednesday, March 15 at midnight, according to the Florida Lottery.

Any Florida retailer can validate the winning ticket, but the winner must claim their prize at a Florida Lottery District Office.

The lucky player scored the top prize in the game, but no word on what they could take home in a lump-sum payment.

We're now three months into the new year, and plenty of Floridians have walked away richer after playing lottery games. One South Florida man put down $50 for a scratch-off and ended up winning $1 million. Then there was this heart-wrenching tale of a Florida man who won $10,000, but the state almost snatched away his prize.

