Hoda Kotb Reveals Her Daughter Hope Was In The ICU

Hoda Kotb returned to the Today show this week after extended absences. On Monday, March 6th, she and her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie gave viewers some information about the "family health matter" that had Kotb away from the morning show.

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for more than a week," Kotb revealed. "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy." The anchor didn't share the reason behind her daughter's hospitalization but continued, "When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out. I'm grateful for the doctors, who were amazing, and the nurses. And I'm grateful to my family, and I'm grateful to friends like you, who were there every single day."