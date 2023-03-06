Joe Budden Criticizes J. Cole's Collaboration With BTS' J-Hope

“J. Cole’s pandering,” Budden said at the 1:40:20 mark. “This is why people pander, by the way, because it works. ‘Let’s land the K-Pop star/J. Cole merger.’”



“My point ain’t about whether I like it creatively or not," he added. "My point is just recognizing what it is."



The conversation may have started with J. Cole's previous release "Procrastination (Broke)," but it's not the first time Budden has shared his opinion about BTS. Last year, the New Jersey native shared his disdain for the group. His words got the BTS army upset, especially after he falsely claimed the group was from China.



“Do I need a reason?” Budden sneered. “I hate them n****s. I hate them. I don’t have to divulge my reason to you, I just hate them."



"I know they’re big. I know it’s China,” Budden said before his co-host, Parks, corrected him by saying they're from Korea. “I don’t want to see Korean-Sync," Budden joked.



