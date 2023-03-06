Passenger Allegedly Stabbed Flight Attendant In The Neck With Broken Spoon

A Massachusetts man was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed a flight crew member during a flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Sunday (March 5). The Justice Department said the flight crew received an alert in the cockpit that one of the emergency doors on the plane had been disarmed.

A crew member went to inspect the door and found that it had been tampered with. Other crew members reported they saw Francisco Severo Torres near the door.

The crew members confronted Torres, and he responded by asking if there were security cameras on the door. The crew members allowed Torres to return to his seat while advising the captain that he was a threat to the aircraft and they needed to land as soon as possible.

Shortly after being confronted, Torres allegedly got out of his seat and proceeded to attack the flight attendants. He used a broken spoon to stab one of the flight attendants three times in the neck. Other crew members and passengers rushed to assist and restrained Torres until the plane landed in Boston.

"Thanks to the quick action of our crew and customers, one customer was restrained after becoming a security concern on United flight 2609 from Los Angeles to Boston," United said in a statement. "We have zero tolerance for any type of violence on our flights, and this customer will be banned from flying on United pending an investigation. We are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation."

He was taken into custody and is facing charges of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.