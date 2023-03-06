Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially invited to King Charles III's coronation. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the couple had received an invitation to the crowning ceremony on May 6th.

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," the spokesperson told The Sunday Times. However, it's currently unclear whether Harry and Meghan will be attending the coronation. The spokesperson continued, "An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time." Furthermore, Buckingham Palace had no comment on the matter for the publication.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry opened up about the possibility of attending the coronation during the press tour for his memoir Spare. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court," he told ITV's Tom Bradby. "There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."



The news about the invitation comes after Prince Harry and Meghan revealed that they were asked to vacate their home in Windsor. “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," reps for Harry and Meghan told Page Six last week. King Charles is also reportedly planning on gifting the 5-bedroom home to the disgraced Prince Andrew and has not yet offered the couple another royally-owned property.