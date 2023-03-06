Shed Abandoned On Road After Messy Hit-And-Run In Snohomish County

By Zuri Anderson

March 6, 2023

Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation

Authorities in Washington state are still looking for the driver who abandoned a whole shed on Friday (March 3). The building was left behind on 180th Street Southeast in Snohomish County that morning, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The agency also shared traffic camera footage of the scene, including the busted-up shed with wood scattered across the road.

"Somebody lose their she-shed?" officials tweeted. "This isn't actually on one of our roads, but our cameras have spotted a...shed...blocking all lanes in both directions of 180th Street Southeast, just west of SR 9, in #Clearview."

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office believes the driver hit several power poles on that road before losing his shed and fleeing. Deputies are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. No injuries were reported as of Monday (March 6).

Snohomish County Public Utility District responded to the scene to fix the downed power lines, and the road was closed that morning. No word on when it reopened.

WSDOT wasn't done joking about the bizarre incident. In a quote-tweet, they said: "There are no signs of ruby red slippers beneath the shed. Repeat: No ruby red slippers. Alert remains high for flying monkeys."

Some Twitter users piled onto the Wizard of Oz shtick while others added their own jokes.

"Isn't that a no parking zone?" someone asked.

WSDOT responded, "It does seem out of place, yes."

