Shed Abandoned On Road After Messy Hit-And-Run In Snohomish County
By Zuri Anderson
March 6, 2023
Authorities in Washington state are still looking for the driver who abandoned a whole shed on Friday (March 3). The building was left behind on 180th Street Southeast in Snohomish County that morning, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The agency also shared traffic camera footage of the scene, including the busted-up shed with wood scattered across the road.
"Somebody lose their she-shed?" officials tweeted. "This isn't actually on one of our roads, but our cameras have spotted a...shed...blocking all lanes in both directions of 180th Street Southeast, just west of SR 9, in #Clearview."
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office believes the driver hit several power poles on that road before losing his shed and fleeing. Deputies are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. No injuries were reported as of Monday (March 6).
Snohomish County Public Utility District responded to the scene to fix the downed power lines, and the road was closed that morning. No word on when it reopened.
The roadway remains closed while deputies work to determine what occurred and who the shed belongs to. At this time, it appears the driver carrying the load struck multiple power poles before losing the shed and fleeing the scene. https://t.co/Q8GMwvZKpw— snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) March 3, 2023
WSDOT wasn't done joking about the bizarre incident. In a quote-tweet, they said: "There are no signs of ruby red slippers beneath the shed. Repeat: No ruby red slippers. Alert remains high for flying monkeys."
Important update: There are no signs of ruby red slippers beneath the shed. Repeat: No ruby red slippers. Alert remains high for flying monkeys. https://t.co/163fGp8jEp— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) March 3, 2023
Some Twitter users piled onto the Wizard of Oz shtick while others added their own jokes.
"Isn't that a no parking zone?" someone asked.
WSDOT responded, "It does seem out of place, yes."