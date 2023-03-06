This Bakery Serves The Best Doughnuts In Illinois

Doughnuts are a delicacy known to substantially increase good moods and even create optimistic mornings. In all seriousness, doughnuts are a popular breakfast food compromised of fried flour dough, shaped into little circles, topped with icing and filled with gooey goodness. Many bakeries will also offer a vegan and/or gluten free option to customers with specific dietary restrictions. While there are a handful of bakeries scattered throughout the state, only one serves the best doughnuts around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best doughnuts in all of Illinois are served at Old Fashioned Doughnuts located in Chicago.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best doughnuts in the entire state:

"Old Fashioned Donuts is an iconic donut shop in Chicago that has been around for nearly 50 years. Undoubtedly the best place for donuts in the state of Illinois, Old Fashioned Donuts was founded by a local legend named Buritt Bulloch who still makes donuts to this day. Despite the name of this eatery, the best donuts here are either the fritters or the French crullers. If ordering a French cruller, the chocolate version is especially tasty."

For more information regarding the best doughnuts in each state visit mashed.com.