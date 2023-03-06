Two United Planes Make Contact Near Gate At Boston Airport

Two United Airlines planes collided near a gate at Logan International Airport in Boston on Monday (March 6). United Airlines Flight 515 to Newark International Airport in New Jersey was being pushed back from the gate by a tow tug when its wing clipped the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 to Denver, which was parked at the next gate over.

There were no reports of injuries, and passengers from both aircraft were deplaned.

"I felt a sudden jolt and look to my right to see that the plane had crashed into the still plane," passenger Nicholas Leone told CNN. "After seeing the fire trucks and police cars, people were a little rattled. Thankfully everyone was able to offboard quickly."

The two Boeing 737s were taken out of service, and the passengers were rebooked on different flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident.

Last week, two airplanes nearly collided on the runway at Logan Airport when a private jet ignored the air traffic controller and began preparing for takeoff as a JetBlue flight was on its landing approach.