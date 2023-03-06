Video Shows FedEx Driver Narrowly Avoid Falling Tree

A video shared online shows a FedEx driver narrowly avoiding a falling tree while on a delivery route in Erlanger, Kentucky.

The video, which appears to be captured by a doorbell camera, shows the driver, Anthony Antal, dropping off a package as the large tree sways back and forth behind him during strong, non-thunderstorm wind gusts last Friday (March 3). The tree is then seen falling toward the porch as Antal quickly runs out of its path and narrowly escapes before notifying the customer about the situation.

“I was running, I looked up, the tree was falling down," Antal said via WLWT. "I just started running for my life. I just gathered my thoughts and I called the customer to let them know her package was delivered and also a tree fell on her house."