2 Brands Of Eyedrops Recalled Over Contamination That May Cause Blindness

The FDA recently announced that several lots of eyedrops from two different companies are being recalled. Pharmedica USA LLC is recalling two lots of its Purely Soothing eyedrops because they were not properly sterilized.

The recalled eyedrops were sold in white, cylindrical plastic bottles with eye dropper caps and white lids. The bottles have lot numbers 2203PS01 and 1808051 listed on the label.

Pharmedica said that eyedrops could be contaminated with bacteria that can cause a serious infection and result in blindness. The company said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions from consumers.

Anybody with the recalled eyedrops should stop using them immediately and return them to the store where they were purchased.

The other recall involves prescription eyedrops used to treat glaucoma. Apotex Corp. said it is recalling six lots of its Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%, after receiving reports that the lids of the bottles were cracking. The company warned that the cracked tops could lead to the eyedrops getting contaminated with foreign substances.

The recalled eyedrops have expiration dates of 2/2024 and 4/2024 and the following lot numbers:

TJ9848

TJ9849

TK0258

TK5341

TK0261

TK0262

Apotex said it is working to arrange a recall of the product with wholesalers, distributors, warehousing chains, mail-order pharmacies, and long-term care pharmacies. Patients who have the recalled eyedrops should stop using them immediately and contact their pharmacy or healthcare provider. They can also call Inmar Rx Solutions at 1-855-275-1273 to arrange to have the drops returned.