Bam Margera Arrested Amid Struggle To Stay Sober

Bam Margera was reportedly arrested last week for domestic violence. According to TMZ, the former Jackass star was taken into custody at 5:30am on Thursday (March 2) after cops were called to a house in Escondido, CA for a domestic dispute. The alleged victim told law enforcement Margera kicked her, and he was booked at the Vista Detention Facility on a charge of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent. Authorities report the victim claimed her "husband" kicked her; however, sources say it is Margera's current girlfriend and not his estranged wife Nikki Boyd. The reality star posted $50,000 bail and was released from custody the day after his arrest.

The incident comes just a month after Margera's former Jackass costar Steve-O begged him to get sober in a since deleted Instagram comment. “Bam, last night you had your five-year-old son with you on stage at my show, and you were blessed with the chance to spend another day or two with him — then as soon as you left my show, you stayed up all night getting loaded," he wrote. “You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen. I brought you on tour with me in hopes that I could get you to see what’s possible for you if you choose recovery. I’ve tried everything I can but I can’t force you to get honest and do the work of recovery."

“I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice,” he continued. “You’re dying, brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.”

Boyd recently filed for separation from Margera, with her attorney claiming the decision was a result of him spending time with their son while believed to be under the influence. The 43-year-old has been in and out of rehab numerous times within the past year and recently revealed he was "basically pronounced dead" while hospitalized in December.