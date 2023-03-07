Blueface's Mother Accuses Chrisean Rock Of Faking Her Pregnancy

“If she pregnant tell her let’s pull up the ultrasound clinic in Hollywood and I’ll pay for it. Tomorrow," Saffold continued in another Story post.



Apparently, Blueface's mom was inundated with questions about Blueface and Chrisean Rock's incoming child. Rock announced she is pregnant back in January but her boyfriend instantly denied being the father.



"To answer y'all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine 🙏🏽," the "Thotiana" rapper tweeted.



Since then, Blueface has casted doubt on how she got pregnant, but hasn't flat out denied the unborn child's existence. In a previous interview on Bootleg Kev's podcast, Rock was asked about her pregnancy and Blueface thought it was a good question, especially since she said she'd still fight while carrying the baby. As far as Blueface's mom, she still has no clue.



“I don’t know what to tell y’all so please stop asking me!” Saffold commented.