Daniel Jones, Giants Agree To Massive New Deal: Report

The New York Giants will reportedly sign quarterback Daniel Jones to a new four-year, $160 million deal, which will include $35 million in incentives and pay the former first-round pick $82 million over the first two years of the contract, sources with knowledge of the deal told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The agreement allows the Giants to instead use their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, keeping two of their most important young offensive players in the fold for the upcoming 2023 season, Pelissero reports.

Last week, sources with knowledge of the situation told the New York Daily News that representatives for Jones were reportedly asking for more than $45 million annually during negotiations.