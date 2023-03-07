Daniel Jones, Giants Agree To Massive New Deal: Report
By Jason Hall
March 7, 2023
The New York Giants will reportedly sign quarterback Daniel Jones to a new four-year, $160 million deal, which will include $35 million in incentives and pay the former first-round pick $82 million over the first two years of the contract, sources with knowledge of the deal told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The agreement allows the Giants to instead use their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, keeping two of their most important young offensive players in the fold for the upcoming 2023 season, Pelissero reports.
Last week, sources with knowledge of the situation told the New York Daily News that representatives for Jones were reportedly asking for more than $45 million annually during negotiations.
Daniel Jones gets $82 million over the first two years. https://t.co/pXfYurbZqW— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2023
New York opted to decline Jones' fifth-year option on his rookie deal last April, ahead of a career season for the fourth-year quarterback. Jones led the Giants to a 9-6-1 record, making the postseason for the first time, while throwing for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 317 of 472 passing, while also recording 708 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 rushing attempts.
“Daniel played well this year. We’d like to have him back,” Schoen said last Thursday (March 2) via the Daily News. “We have different options whether it’s contract extension or utilizing the franchise tag. In an ideal world we’d get something done with him, and we’re gonna continue to work towards that.”