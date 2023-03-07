FBI Investigating 'Suspicious Death' Of Woman On Carnival Cruise Ship

The FBI was called in to investigate the death of a woman who was sailing to the Bahamas on the Carnival Sunshine. The woman, who was not identified, was found unresponsive on the ship, and the medical attempted to provide life-saving care.

They were unable to resuscitate the woman, and she was pronounced dead. The woman's husband disembarked in Nassau, and her body was removed from the ship and transferred to local authorities, who are conducting an autopsy to determine how she died.

Officials in Nassau are also investigating her death. It is unclear if they believe her death is criminal in nature or if they have any suspects.

Once the cruise ship returned to port in Charleston, South Carolina, on March 4, FBI agents searched the couple's stateroom for evidence about her "suspicious" death. The agency said that the woman's death was an isolated incident and that no other passengers on the ship were in danger.

"Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau, and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy," Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson Matt Lupoli said in a statement to CNN. "We are fully cooperating. This is a matter for authorities in the Bahamas and Charleston, and we have no further comments."