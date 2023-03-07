Ice Cube, Post Malone And More Star In Seth Rogen's 'TMNT' Trailer
By Tony M. Centeno
March 7, 2023
Ice Cube and Post Malone are part of the all-star cast who will appear in Seth Rogen's rendition of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
On Monday, March 6, Paramount Picture debuted the first trailer for Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The trailer, scored by A Tribe Called Quest's "Can I Kick It?", offers a glimpse into the four teen's journey to be accepted as crime-fighting heroes in New York City. The CG-animated film stars Jackie Chan (Splinter), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Ice Cube (Superfly), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ayo Edebiri (April O'Neal), Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko) and Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom).
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast was unveiled during the Kids Choice Awards over the weekend. Rogen debuted the new Turtles Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo) and Brady Noon (Raphael). They also confirmed the rest of the cast and teased the arrival of the trailer.
TNMT is another addition to Ice Cube's extensive film career. His last movie was The High Note in 2020. However, it's Posty's most prominent film role to date. He earned his first credit by making a cameo in the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He knocked out other small roles in various films since 2020 before he joined the TNMT cast.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is set to hit theaters on August 4. Watch the full trailer below.