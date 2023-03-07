According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast was unveiled during the Kids Choice Awards over the weekend. Rogen debuted the new Turtles Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo) and Brady Noon (Raphael). They also confirmed the rest of the cast and teased the arrival of the trailer.



TNMT is another addition to Ice Cube's extensive film career. His last movie was The High Note in 2020. However, it's Posty's most prominent film role to date. He earned his first credit by making a cameo in the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He knocked out other small roles in various films since 2020 before he joined the TNMT cast.



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is set to hit theaters on August 4. Watch the full trailer below.