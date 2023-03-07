Jadakiss Reveals The Mind-Blowing Origin Story Behind His Signature Laugh

"Ruff Ryders introduced us to [Chach], and he worked with us for years,” Jadakiss explained. “I was recording some verses and my voice is so raspy sometimes, I’m clogged up, I would do that as a tension breaker to clear my throat and my voice before I’m about to do the verse.”



“[I] never intended on him keeping it,” he continued. “So I do it, I get out to come hear the verse and he kept it! I’m like, ‘What’s that?’ ‘Nah, you gotta leave that.’ I’m like, ‘aight.’ So then I just started doing it and people started loving it!”



The Yonkers native noticed the impact the laugh had on his music. After all the positive response he got, Jadakiss decided to keep the laugh as his signature trademark. The rest is history.



Jadakiss presented this piece of Hip-Hop history just weeks after he hit the stage for the Recording Academy's tribute to Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary at the 2023 Grammys. With Sheek Louch and Styles P by his side, they performed "We Gonna Make It."



Listen to Jadakiss' entire episode of the I Am Athlete podcast below.