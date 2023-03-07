Megadeth Reveal Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates

Megadeth will be hitting the road in the United States and Canada this Spring as part of their Crush The World Tour. The band took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans, and to detail ticket sales.

"CANADA... 2023! Get ready for the CRUSH THE WORLD TOUR this spring with special guests Bullet For My Valentine and ONI! Tickets & VIP Packages go on sale this Thursday, March 9 at 10am local at megadeth.com/canada."

Megadeth will be touring almost entirely in Canada this Spring, performing only one show in America. The one American tour date in question will take place in Everett, Washington on April 26th. Immediately after hitting the stage in Washington State, the "Tornado of Souls" stand-outs will travel to Canada to perform in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Kelowna, British Columbia, Edmonton, Alberta, Calgary, Alberta, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Hamilton, Ontario, Ottawa, Ontario, Quebec City, Quebec, Laval, Quebec, Moncton, New Brunswick, and last but not least, Halifax, Nova Scotia.