Miley Cyrus Reveals 'Endless Summer Vacation' Is Divided Into 2 Parts

Miley went on, "At nighttime, it feels like there’s a slinky, seediness, and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest, it’s a time to recover. Or it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side. In LA, there’s a certain energy to the night and you can feel trouble boil up to the surface and it’s very inspiring to me.”

The special, which will see Cyrus serving as an executive producer, will premiere on Friday, March 10th, at 1:00 P.M. ET on Disney+. Endless Summer Vacation drops at midnight on the same day. To continue getting fans hyped up for the new album, Miley also revealed the demo version of "Flowers" on March 3rd. The early version of the hit song features the pop star singing her beloved lyrics over a simple keyboard backing track.