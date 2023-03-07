Miley Cyrus Reveals 'Endless Summer Vacation' Is Divided Into 2 Parts

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The release of Miley Cyrus' eighth studio album is just days away and the singer took to social media to share some new information about Endless Summer Vacation. Cryus posted a short clip from her upcoming Disney+ special Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) which will drop on the same day as the album.

“When it comes to the sequencing of Endless Summer Vacation, I divided it by two parts: AM and PM to kind of almost represent an act. The AM to me is representing the morning time, where there’s a buzz and energy and there’s a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day,” she explained in the video.

Miley went on, "At nighttime, it feels like there’s a slinky, seediness, and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest, it’s a time to recover. Or it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side. In LA, there’s a certain energy to the night and you can feel trouble boil up to the surface and it’s very inspiring to me.”

The special, which will see Cyrus serving as an executive producer, will premiere on Friday, March 10th, at 1:00 P.M. ET on Disney+. Endless Summer Vacation drops at midnight on the same day. To continue getting fans hyped up for the new album, Miley also revealed the demo version of "Flowers" on March 3rd. The early version of the hit song features the pop star singing her beloved lyrics over a simple keyboard backing track.

